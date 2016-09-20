Belle Gibson was paid $75,000 for her 60 Minutes interview

Photo: 60 Minutes.

Debunked author Belle Gibson was paid $75,000 for her interview with Channel Nine’s current affairs program 60 Minutes.

Documents obtained by Fairfax Media reveal Nine made two separate payments each of $37,500 to Gibson’s lawyers in July 2015 under the reference, ’60 Minutes – Belle Gibson interview’.

It comes after Gibson refused to disclose whether she was paid for the interview in June last year.

Gibson became an online sensation and bestselling author with her recipe book and app, “The Whole Pantry”. She claimed to be a cancer sufferer who beat the disease through alternative therapies, all later exposed as a lie.

In the 60 Minutes interview she admitted to never having had a brain tumour, telling host Tara Brown: “But when I was writing that I thought that I did.”

