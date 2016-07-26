Belle's 'Beauty and the Beast' gown was supposed to look totally different

Belle’s distinctive gold ball gown in “Beauty and the Beast” might be one of the most famous dresses in movie history.

But it was originally supposed to be another colour entirely: Pink.

At a 25th anniversary celebration this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, the filmmakers discussed what might have been.

“Marketing wanted everything pink and lavender, because that’s what every girl likes,” art director Brian McEntee said, according to Variety.

Instead, director Chris Sanders came up with the idea to make her dress gold, which he thought would make her look less typical. It would also be a bigger break from another famous dress: Princess Aurora’s pink one in “Sleeping Beauty.”

Twenty-five years later, Belle’s gold dress is still as famous and distinctive as Sanders wanted it to be.

