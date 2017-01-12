Bellamy's shares were crushed again

Tony Margiocchi/Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Shares in Bellamy’s, the troubled maker of organic infant formula, fell hard again today.

At the close, they had lost 17.7% to $4.40, adding to the 19.9% fall of Wednesday.

The company had announced the departure of the CEO, Laura McBain, and a profit downgrade after sales of the company’s organic infant formula in China suddenly stalled.

The share price is now less than a third of the year high of $15.38, sending the market cap down to $450 million from $1.48 billion.

