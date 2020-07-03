Bella Thorne showed how she treats her acne with a suction pipe and 12 needles

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Actress and director Bella Thorne has long made a point of proudly showing her acne scars and discussing her skincare for her fans.

But this week, Thorne went beyond creams and selfies.

In a series of Instagram Stories on July 2, the 22-year-old showed how she uses a pore vacuum, a container filled with sebum and skin particles, and 12 microneedles to treat her skin.

In the videos, Thorne’s esthetician, Jennifer Gerace of Beverly Hills Skincare Muse, sucked and microneedled her face. Gerace began by vacuuming Thorne’s face and infusing it with disinfectant.

Bella Thorne/Instagram

After suctioning Thorne’s face, Gerace moved on to microneedling, a process in which a roller covered in tiny needles is rolled over the pores to create new collagen and make skin smoother and firmer.

“12 needles GOING INTO MY FACE,” Thorne captioned the video of skin flush with blood. “That is my blood.”

It’s a treatment growing in popularity to treat acne scars and wrinkles.

Though microneedling was once viewed with scepticism, there have since been a wealth of studies suggesting it really does help to treat skin conditions, according to Harvard Medical Schoool.

However, it is not a magic bullet to perfect skin. Microneedling is not a cure for acne, and once your skin is damaged from acne scars, microneedling can help smooth the skin, but it likely will not reverse the damage entirely, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Bella Thorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne has been getting microneedling treatments done by Gerace for years.

She showed off a similar procedure in 2018 while she walked fans through what microneedling does.

