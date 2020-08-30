Bella Thorne apologizes to OnlyFans creators after she banks $2 million in a week from erotic site

Sarah Morris/Getty Images Bella Thorne speaks at the 4th Annual Women’s March LA: Women Rising at Pershing Square on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Actress Bella Thorne has issued an apology after a backlash from OnlyFans creators for “gentrifying” the erotic content site.

Some creators blamed recent policy changes, including how much people can charge for exclusive content, on Thorne’s success on the platform.

The 22-year-old, who signed up to OnlyFans on August 19. broke records by raking in $US1 million in her first 24 hours and $US2 million in less than a week.

“I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas. And in trying to do this I hurt you,” Thorne tweeted on Saturday.

The Disney actor also told her followers that she would be meeting with OnlyFans to discuss the latest policy changes, calling them “f***ed up.”

Bella Thorne has apologised to OnlyFans creators after her success on the website sparked a backlash from sex workers.

The 22-year-old Disney actor signed up to the platform on August 19 and broke records by raking in $US1 million in her first 24 hours and $US2 million in less than a week. She was charging fans $US200 to see photos of her wearing lingerie.

Sex workers accused Thorne of a “scam” and lying to her fans over the nature of her photos. They claim she was charging them $US200 to view a supposed “nude” photo.

On Friday, OnlyFans changed its payment policy, preventing members from charging more than $US50 for photos and increasing payment waiting times from seven to 30 days.

Some creators, including sex workers, blamed the changes on Thorne’s success criticising her for “gentrifying” the erotic content site and calling on her to redistribute the money she earned.

Thorne issued a lengthy apology on Twitter on Saturday night and told her followers that she will be meeting with OnlyFans to discuss the latest changes, calling them “f***ed up.”

“I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas,” Thorne tweeted. “Again in this process, I hurt you and for that, I’m truly sorry,” she added.

…I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

Thorne said she would meet with OnlyFans to discuss the reasons behind the new restrictions and asked people to send her any of their concerns or questions.

On Friday, a viral tweet alleged that OnlyFans had only changed its rules after people started requesting refunds from the actor.

“OnlyFans won’t allow us to charge over $US50 for [pay per view] OR get tipped over $US100,” the post read. “And this morning we were all told that instead of waiting seven days for our payouts, we have to wait 30. The theory is that [OnlyFans] can’t afford to pay her [Thorne] her cut so now our funds are being tied up.”

A spokesperson for OnlyFans said the policy changes were not linked to Thorne’s success and said the transaction limits were “to help prevent overspending and to allow our users to continue to use the site safely,” according to the Independent.

“We value all of the feedback received since this change was implemented and we will continue to review these limits,” they added.

Thorne is among a growing number of celebrities who have joined OnlyFans since the beginning of quarantine, including YouTube star Tana Mongeau, and rapper Cardi B.

The erotic content site, founded in 2016, has been drawing in followers in the years since. In May, CEO Tim Stokely told BuzzFeed News that the website was “seeing about 200,000 new users every 24 hours and 7,000 to 8,000 new creators joining every day.”

