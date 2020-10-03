Bella Hadid wore a diamond belly chain and latex stockings for her return to Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Bella Hadid at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Bella Hadid returned to Rihanna’s runway for the Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The model paired her all-black lingerie set with latex thigh-high stockings and opera gloves.

Hadid accessorized with jewels that included a diamond necklace, huge cocktail rings, and a belly chain.

Bella Hadid returned to Rihanna’s runway, and this time she was dripping in jewels.

Hadid was among a number of celebrities who appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show, which is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime.

While Hadid was dressed in yellow from head to toe for the 2019 show, this year the model wore an all-black mesh lingerie set from Rihanna’s “Dear Diary” collection.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Bella Hadid was dripping in jewels for Rihanna’s runway.

Hadid paired the look with thigh-high stockings and opera gloves that both appeared to be made out of latex.

And there were also plenty of sparkles.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Hadid wore an all-black lingerie set complete with latex tights and gloves.

Hadid wore a diamond necklace and long diamond earrings. Jewels also glittered from the bracelets and cocktail rings that she wore over her latex gloves, and the stiletto heels that she paired with her black stockings.

To top it all off, Hadid sported a diamond belly chain â€” bringing back the early 2000s trend.

Hadid, who walked in multiple shows for Victoria’s Secret, has been a vocal supporter of Rihanna’s lingerie line.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video Hadid also sported a diamond belly chain.

She revealed last year that the Savage X Fenty fashion show was the first time she felt “powerful” while modelling lingerie.

“For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really sexy,” Hadid said during the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris. “Because when I first did Fenty, I was doing other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a runway, like, in my underwear.”

Hadid credited her confidence to Rihanna, who she said told her to walk any way she wanted.

“Sometimes on the runway you get either nervous or you forget how your legs move,” she said. “I like being another character. I think at this point I don’t necessarily love being myself sometimes.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video The model had confidence to spare as she modelled one of Rihanna’s looks.

Hadid had confidence to spare during Rihanna’s 2020 show, modelling her look just across from Demi Moore as they were surrounded by dancers in matching fishnet tights and lingerie sets.

The model also happily posed for photos backstage, including with Normani.

Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video Bella Hadid and Normani pose backstage at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Rihanna hosted her second annual Savage X Fenty fashion show from Los Angeles, California, to debut the new fall 2020 collection of her lingerie brand.

In an interview shared in a press release Amazon provided to Insider, Rihanna said she was introducing boxer shorts and boxer briefs to the Savage X Fenty line for the first time.

“We stepped it up, we keep stepping it up,” she said. “We’re taking things to new levels. It’s personal for me. I can’t wait to show people what we’ve created in the last year.”

The entire collection will be available to shop in Amazon’s Fashion store and on Savage X Fenty‘s website.

