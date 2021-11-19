Bella Hadid says she ‘sounded pathetic’ in a viral Vogue interview where she got emotional talking about her first pair of designer shoes

Bella Hadid. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Bella Hadid said she “sounded pathetic” getting emotional about her first pair of designer shoes.

The model, 25, referred to a clip from her Vogue interview in August that went viral on TikTok.

Accused of being unrelatable, Hadid replied saying she agreed and “can’t listen” to herself talk.

Bella Hadid commented on a viral TikTok clip of her getting emotional about her first pair of designer shoes, saying it was a “bad story to tell” and apologizing that it “sounded pathetic.”

Hadid’s response to the clip, which was first uploaded by TikTok user @defnoodlesspicy on November 3 and has amassed over 1 million views at the time of writing, was highlighted by People magazine on Friday.

It originated from Hadid’s Vogue “Life in Looks” interview from August, where she is seen reminiscing on past outfits and providing insight about her life when she wore them. DefNoodles, whose real name is Dennis Feitosa, is a 26-year-old influencer watchdog who gained popularity as YouTuber.

Toward the end of the interview, Hadid discusses a pink plaid matching two-piece outfit, paired with “huge” Chopard earrings that she wore in Cannes in 2021, saying she didn’t grow up wearing designer clothing or accessories.

“I never, growing up, had anything designer,” Hadid, 25, said. “My mom wouldn’t let me. I think I got my first pair of Louboutins when I graduated high school. It makes me emotional actually, because I’m so happy in this picture, for the first time in my whole adult life.”

“I feel good about myself, I felt beautiful,” she said of her 2021 self. “Compared to the girl that I see like in the beginning, she was so sad.”

“I feel blessed that I made it out alive of that mental state I was in for so many years,” she added.

Hadid attended a dinner hosted by jewelry brand Chopard at Cannes Film Festival in July. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

At the end of DefNoodles’ TikTok, he sarcastically responds: “Wow, that was so relatable.”

Hadid, who goes by @babybella777 on the platform and has 2.7 million followers at the time of writing, responded in the comments section of the video the following day to explain the context behind her words.

“A lot of people think I grew up buying and wearing designer things, I never take anything I’ve ever had for granted,” she wrote.

“I feel undeserving of it at times… but I wore this same pair of shoes, that were given to me as a gift, for the first 3 years of my career. To every job, go see, or meeting. The metal is all that is left of the bottom of the heel,” she added with a laughing emoji.

“I’m sorry it sounded pathetic,” Hadid wrote, adding that it was number one, a “bad story to tell” and number two, she agrees with those who say they dislike hearing her speak.

“I can’t listen to myself talk either,” the former Victoria’s Secret model said.

Representatives for Hadid did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.