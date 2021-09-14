Bella Hadid’s ‘braincare beverage’ claims to reduce stress and improve focus. Here’s what to know about the ingredients.

Kin Euphorics is Bella Hadid’s drinks brand. Allana Akhtar/Insider

Bella Hadid’s drinks brand Kin Euphorics sells non-alcoholic adaptogen-infused seltzers.

The drinks claim to help people focus, de-stress, and improve all round wellbeing.

Dietitian Tai Ibitoye told Insider there isn’t enough evidence to back up these claims.

In early September, Bella Hadid announced she’s co-founder of a new drinks brand, Kin Euphorics.

Kin’s canned drinks are non-alcoholic adaptogen-infused seltzers, branded “the first braincare beverage.”

The Kin Spritz drink claims to “enhance clarity, stimulate creative freedom, and drive focus so you can find your center,” while the Lightwave claims to “mellow you out, help you to transcend stress, and open a portal to peace,” according to the website.

Insider’s Allana Akhtar tried the Kin Spritz and found it enjoyable, tasting like “a watered-down, fizzy orange juice,” but didn’t experience the supposed calming effects.

Adaptogens are herbs and mushrooms that may help with stress reduction. They’re often added to drinks for more palatable consumption. They have been used in Eastern medicine for 100s of years, dietitian Alix Turoff told Everyday Health, but have become more popular in the Western world in recent years.

Even so, dietitian Tai Ibitoye told Insider there isn’t enough research to support Kin Euphorics’ claims about the drinks’ benefits.

More research is needed to back up the brand’s claims, Ibitoye said

There is research to suggest that adaptogens and some of the active ingredients in the drinks, including amino acids L-theanine and L-tryptophan and flowering herbs like Rhodiola rosea, may have beneficial effects, Ibitoye said.

L-theanine, which occurs naturally in black and green tea, was associated with decreased stress in a small study.

Essential amino acid L-tryptophan plays a part in the body’s production of serotonin, the “happy hormone” which helps manage mood. One small study suggests it could reduce anxiety and depression.

Rhodiola rosea is an herb often taken as a supplement, and a study suggests it may help people deal with symptoms of burnout.

But there isn’t enough evidence to say for sure.

“There needs to be more research that is well-controlled, high-quality, and involves more human participants to ensure robust and reliable evidence to support these claims,” Ibitoye said. “There also isn’t any standard dosage recommendation on these active ingredients and how much is required to notice any beneficial effects.”

There isn’t enough evidence to prove the safety of adaptogens, Iitoye said

The Kin website says not to consume their products if you’re under 18, breastfeeding, pregnant or may become pregnant, or are taking SSRIs (widely used antidepressants).

The reason pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid the products is that they may affect hormones, according to Ibitoye.

She said people taking certain medications should also steer clear of the drinks as there could be drug-nutrient interactions.

“For example, reishi mushrooms – which is the active ingredient in the Kin Inner Peace Lightwave drink – have been known to potentially interact with blood pressure and anti-coagulant medicines,” Ibitoye said.

Kin Euphorics did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

A healthy diet is the best way to boost your wellbeing, Ibitoye said

Staying hydrated is a healthy lifestyle choice, and Kin Euphorics could help people do this.

But Ibitoye said eating a balanced diet of carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals – like B vitamins, iron, selenium, zinc and omega 3 – is a proven way to improve overall mood and mental wellbeing.

Ibitoya said she’s concerned people with mood disorders might think the drinks could provide some sort of “cure” or “management.”

“If people have any mental health issues they should seek professional help,” she said. “People need to beware of trendy buzzwords like ‘mood-boosting ingredients’ as it is more for marketing purposes rather than nutritional reality.”