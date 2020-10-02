15 times Bella Hadid embraced early 2000s fashion trends, from low-rise jeans to visible thongs
Celia Fernandez
Sep. 9, 2021, 1:46 PM
Bella Hadid’s wardrobe seems to be filled with styles reminiscent of the early 2000s. Edward Berthelot/Marc Piasecki/Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
In recent years, celebrities have revived fashion trends that were popular in the 2000s.
Bella Hadid is one fashion icon who has repeatedly sported outfits that look reminiscent of the early 2000s.
The supermodel has wornd everything from cargo pants and chunky sneakers to platform sandals and a leather-on-leather ensemble.
In January, Hadid wore a leather vest that gave the illusion of a halter top.
Hadid in January. Rich Polk/Getty Images
The model paired the top — part of Tommy Hilfiger’s collection with Zendaya — with matching flare leather pants and a shoulder bag from Le Petits Joueurs.
Hadid’s top may have been a nod to the halter neckline that was popular in the early 2000s, but her choice to wear leather-on-leather was also a nod to decades past. In 2019,
stylists predicted that outfits with leather would continue to be an increasingly popular trend.
The supermodel attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week in January wearing a 2000s-inspired outfit from the designer.
Hadid in January. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Hadid’s outfit included two trends that were prevalent in the early 2000s and are
starting to make a comeback
: low-rise pants paired with crop tops.
During the early aughts,
many celebrities were photographed in ensembles that looked similar to the Louis Vuitton matching set that Hadid wore in January.
At the Tatras fashion show, Hadid arrived wearing cargo pants and a puffer vest.
Hadid in January. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Hadid wore a matching set from Tatras x Riot Hill’s fall 2020 collection. She paired the nostalgic outfit with Dorateymur sandals and Jennifer Fisher silver hoop earrings.
In recent years,
celebrities and fashion influencers have revitalized the early 2000s trend of cargo pants — oftentimes with several pockets, zippers, and strings.
Hadid was photographed in February wearing rimless, ombré sunglasses.
Hadid in February. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
The 2000s saw many styles of sunglasses, including colored lenses, bedazzled frames, and even tiny sunglasses. The latter started
seeing a resurgence in 2017
.
Hadid sported a pair of rimless, ombré square sunglasses during Milan Fashion Week in February. She wore them with an almost entirely leather outfit and an argyle sweater vest.
During Paris Fashion Week in February, Hadid was photographed wearing a colorful puffer vest.
Hadid in February. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Puffer jackets and vests were all the rage in the early 2000s
and have since made a comeback with the rise of athleisure.
The model paired the jacket with a Cos turtleneck, Helmut Lang wide-leg pants, Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, and Arnette x Post Malone sunglasses.
Hadid sported a furry bucket hat, which she paired with an oversized leather jacket and pinstriped pants.
Hadid in February. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
At the time of writing, the
Ruslan Baginskiy faux fur bucket hat
that Hadid wore in February was on sale for $US292 ($AU396).
She accessorized the look with an oversized
Stand Studio padded faux leather clutch that was available to purchase for $US3oo at the time of writing in pink and white.
Bucket hats first started rising in popularity in the ’80s and then again in the early 2000s. In 2015, one of
Rihanna’s close friends Melissa Forde released M$ X WT, a bucket-hat line for Opening Ceremony. Since then, the trend has continued to be a favorite among celebrities.
Hadid wore an all-denim outfit to Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show in March.
Hadid in March. Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Hadid’s look at the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show may have been an homage to
Britney Spears’ and Justin Timberlake’s iconic 2001 American Music Awards fashion statement
. At the awards show, Spears and Timberlake famously arrived on the red carpet wearing matching denim-on-denim outfits.
Instead of wearing a denim dress like Spears, Hadid wore baggy jeans, an unbuttoned shirt with a tan crop top underneath, and a $US2,550 ($AU3,461) Balenciaga denim trench coat that was sold out at the time of writing. She paired it with
$US1,190 ($AU1,615) Balenciaga booties and black sunglasses.
In March, the supermodel embraced the visible thong trend while out in New York City.
Hadid in March. Gotham/Getty Images
Hadid wore
$US70 ($AU95) I.AM.GIA pants
designed with self-tie fabric straps, which she wore wrapped around her waist to create the illusion of an exposed thong. The model paired the pants with a black crop top, a Chrome Hearts leopard bag, and
$US170 ($AU231) Nike sneakers
.
The visible thong trend was popular in the early 2000s, and
celebrities started wearing it again in 2018. Two years later, it doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.
Hadid was photographed in July wearing thong kitten heels, a style reminiscent of the late ’90s and early 2000s.
Hadid in July. Gotham/Getty Images
Hadid was photographed in New York City wearing a button-down top with jeans, a Chrome Hearts leopard bag, and
$US750 ($AU1,018) Alexander Wang shoes
.
Thong sandals like Hadid’s were popular in the ’90s and early 2000s and made a comeback around 2019 when
celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian West, and Emily Ratajkowski started wearing heeled flip flops.
Recently,
designers have embraced the shoe, adding their own twist with platforms, kitten heels, and flat styles.
The model wore a pair of paisley jeans while in New York City in July.
Hadid in July. Robert Kamau/Getty Images
Not long after
Etro released their paisley jeans
earlier this year, celebrities like Hadid seemed to embrace the nostalgic style.
In July, the supermodel was photographed wearing the
$US620 ($AU842) pants, a yellow camisole, button-down shirt, a Louis Vuitton handbag, and $US60 ($AU81) Vans Old Skool sneakers.
Paisley jeans are slowly making a comeback, according to
InStyle. The pattern, which may conjure memories of childhood, can easily be paired with different colors.
In September, Hadid was photographed wearing a bright tropical-print top, white jeans, sneakers, a jacket, and a small shoulder bag.
Hadid in September. Gotham/Getty Images
2019 was the year of the
micro handbags
, but in 2020, the popularity of the small shoulder bags started rising. The trend gained notoriety again after designers like
Fendi reissued its baguette
and Prada brought back its
$US775 ($AU1,052) nylon mini bag
. Celebrities embraced it and are back to wearing shoulder bags regularly.
Hadid was photographed wearing a camel-colored one that served as a nice color block for the rest of her outfit.
Hadid was photographed in September wearing a vintage sweater and platform sneakers.
Hadid in September. Gotham/Getty Images
In September, Hadid wore a Goyard shoulder bag — a silhouette that was popular in the early 2000s — and platform Nike sneakers.
Shoes with chunky soles, similar to the ones Hadid wore, were seen on several high-fashion runways this year, including in
Prada’s Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection, and in Miu Miu’s ready-to-wear line from the same season.
In October, Hadid wore a graphic T-shirt, a Fendi headband, Levi jeans, and chunky shoes.
Hadid in October. Gotham/Getty Images
Cropped graphic T-shirts, like Hadid’s — which has an illustration of singer Lauryn Hill — were a
signature silhouette in the late ’90s and early 2000s
and were often worn with low-rise jeans.
Hadid paired the trend with baggy jeans and platform loafers, which are another example of a chunky shoe silhouette that’s becoming popular again.
Hadid was photographed during New York Fashion Week in plaid trousers and a long peplum top.
Hadid in August 2021. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
The model wore a black, off-the-shoulder top with a crisscross neckline. She completed her look with pointy black heels and a sparkly handbag.