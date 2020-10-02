15 times Bella Hadid embraced early 2000s fashion trends, from low-rise jeans to visible thongs

In January, Hadid wore a leather vest that gave the illusion of a halter top.

The model paired the top — part of Tommy Hilfiger’s collection with Zendaya — with matching flare leather pants and a shoulder bag from Le Petits Joueurs.

Hadid’s top may have been a nod to the halter neckline that was popular in the early 2000s, but her choice to wear leather-on-leather was also a nod to decades past. In 2019, stylists predicted that outfits with leather would continue to be an increasingly popular trend.