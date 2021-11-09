Bella Hadid shares photos of herself crying and opens up about having ‘breakdowns and burnout’ in emotional post about social media

Bella Hadid shared a series of photos of herself crying on Instagram. Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid spoke about her mental-health struggles in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Hadid shared photos of herself crying in response to Willow Smith’s message about her insecurities.

“This is pretty much my everyday , every night For a few years now,” Hadid captioned the pictures.

Bella Hadid opened up about her mental-health struggles in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing a series of close-up photos of herself in tears.

The 25-year-old supermodel said she was inspired to publicly share her experience with anxiety and depression after watching a video in which her friend Willow Smith speaks candidly about her own insecurities.

“I Love you and your words . It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this,” Hadid wrote in the caption, addressing Smith directly.

She then transcribed Smith’s words in the video, writing: “That feeling of thinking that you’re good enough or being insecure about your art- is natural- but at the same time, I feel like it’s taught. All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer.”

The model continued to share her friend’s message: “People forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- – and trying to cover it up in some way. We’re gonna come together in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural. “

A post shared by Bella ???? (@bellahadid)

Hadid then pivoted to her own personal story, sharing several photos of herself crying.

“This is pretty much my everyday , every night For a few years now,” the model told her more than 47 million Instagram followers.

“Social media is not real. For anyone struggling , please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs , and side to sides,” she wrote.

Hadid went on to say that “there is always light at the end of the tunnel,” although it’s been challenging for her to remember that “it does get better.”

“I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas , triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself. Anyways,” Hadid wrote.

She finished by saying that it feels “harder and harder to not share my truth” on her account.

“Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you.”

Bella Hadid attends the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Hadid has previously spoken about her mental health, telling her Instagram followers in September that she’s “suffered from extreme depression and anxiety” throughout her teen and adult years.

As she entered her 20s, the model said her social anxiety worsened.

She stepped away from social media earlier this year to “reflect and learn” about herself. While removed from the platforms, Hadid said she developed closer relationships with herself, dialed into her spirituality, and focused her energy on other outlets, like friends and books.

“I found myself, my strength and my light again. I am only here to be an instrument of peace & love to help people that suffer and hopefully the world, in time,” she wrote, adding, “Take time to get help for your mental health. It’s worth it to get to your full potential.”

A post shared by Bella ???? (@bellahadid)