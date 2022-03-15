Bella Hadid says she ate 3 raspberries and a celery stick for lunch while struggling with anorexia in high school

Bella Hadid poses backstage at the Max Mara fashion show on February 24, 2022. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Bella Hadid got candid about her experiences with disordered eating in a new cover story for Vogue.

She developed anorexia in high school, partially due to an Adderall prescription and calorie-counting app.

“I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life,” she said.

Bella Hadid revealed that she struggled with anorexia as a teenager in a new cover story for Vogue.

The 25-year-old supermodel said her eating disorder was partially triggered by Adderall, prescribed by a psychiatrist who thought she was living with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) when she displayed symptoms of anxiety and depression.

One of Adderall’s side-effects is a decreased appetite, which can disrupt proper growth and development in children.

Hadid also said a calorie-counting app encouraged her disordered eating habits, comparing it to “the devil.”

“I’d pack my little lunch with my three raspberries, my celery stick. I was just trying, I realize now, to feel in control of myself when I felt so out of control of everything else,” she told Vogue.

Hadid said she has a healthy relationship with food today, although she still struggles with low self-esteem and symptoms of body dysmorphia.

“I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life,” she said.

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Elsewhere in the cover story, Hadid opened up about the fashion industry’s impact on her mental health, especially after intense burnout last September led her to cancel commitments and retreat to her family’s farm in Pennsylvania.

“When you are forced to be perfect every day, in every picture, you start to look at yourself and need to see perfection at all times, and it’s just not possible,” she said. “That month off was really helpful for me.”

Shortly after that break, Hadid told Marie Claire that “growing up in a business of beauty… created a lot of insecurities,” referencing in particular “how Victoria’s Secret used to make me feel.”

Hadid walked in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show for three years from 2016 to 2018. At the time, she was often criticized online for being “too skinny” and promoting an unhealthy body image.

“If they had asked me a couple of years ago to do Victoria’s Secret again, I wouldn’t have been strong enough to stand in my power and do it. Because I was very insecure in general,” she told Marie Claire. “But I’ve really learned that beauty for me is about that confidence within. And being able to work on your mental health. Being able to work on your internal health.”