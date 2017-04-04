Forget the Apple Watch -- this mechanical $65,000 square watch is stunning

This square watch is no Apple Watch. It’s a Bell & Ross BR X2 Tourbillon Micro-Rotor. A $US65,000 limited-edition watch with a minimalistic design that focuses attention on the movement.

The self-winding movement is made up of 257 pieces. There are sapphire faceplates on the front and back. Only 99 were made, and will be for sale later this year.

