This gadget will let you charge the iPhone 7 and listen to music with EarPods at the same time

Yes, yes, Apple ditched the headphone jack on the iPhone 7.

It means that you’ll either need to use wireless headphones, use the included headphone jack adaptor to plug in your old wired headphones, or use Apple’s Lightning EarPods to listen to music.

Unfortunately, using the headphone jack adaptor or the Lighthing EarPods means you can’t charge the iPhone 7 while listening to music, as either the Lightning EarPods or the headphone jack adaptor would be using up the iPhone’s Lightning port.

Which is why Belkin has come up with a double adaptor with two Lightning ports, allowing you to plug in your Lighthing EarPods for music AND you Lighting cable for charging.

And if you want to keep using your old wired headphones with the headphone jack adaptor, you could plug the headphone jack adaptor INTO the Belkin double adaptor! That’s literally using TWO adapters to listen to music and charge the iPhone. When did listening to music become so complicated? (Answer: When Apple killed the headphone jack).

The Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar costs $40, which is $10 cheaper than Apple’s $50 iPhone Lightning Dock that includes a headphone jack for your old wired headphones.

Notably, there’s only one Lightning port on the iPhone Lightning Dock, which has to be occupied by a Lightning cable to charge your iPhone. So, conversely, that means you CAN’T plug in the included Lightning EarPods to listen to music while the iPhone is charging on the iPhone Lightning Dock.

Amazing.

Honestly, if you’re planning on getting the iPhone 7, just get a pair of wireless headphones.

