The Belize Tourism Board Are Huge Fans Of 'Breaking Bad' Thanks To A Show Mention

If you tuned into Sunday night’s episode of “Breaking Bad,” at one point actor Bob Odenkirk’s character, Saul, humorously mentions the country of Belize.

Spoiler: To rid of suspicious DEA agent Hank (Dean Norris), Saul suggests meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) send his brother-in-law Hank “on a trip to Belize.”

Turns out the tourism group in Belize are fans of the show.

In response to the mention on the series, the Belize Tourism Board sent out a few tweets about the show.

Perhaps Marie would like to visit us to see the Blue Hole (it does look purple after all): http://t.co/KIFlsb4fvw #breakingbad

— Belize Tourism Board (@belizevacation) August 19, 2013

In case @RjMitte / @RealWalterJr is wondering, popular Belizean breakfast dishes are meat pies and fry jacks. #breakingbad

— Belize Tourism Board (@belizevacation) August 19, 2013

.@betsy_brandt If Marie were to visit Belize (not the way Saul means!) we have lots of purplish coral reef FYI. http://t.co/YPgjhSiO9s

— Belize Tourism Board (@belizevacation) August 19, 2013

Hey @deanjnorris, not so nice what @mrbobodenkirk suggested last night. We’d love to have U for an actual trip anytime. #breakingbad #belize

— Belize Tourism Board (@belizevacation) August 19, 2013

Later they sent a letter to The New York Times.

Turns out the country wants everyone to ‘take a trip to Belize.’

Read the full letter below:

Dear Cast of Breaking Bad, Despite what Saul meant when he suggested that Walt send Hank “on a trip to Belize,” we were flattered to be included on your program last Sunday. Many of us are big fans of the show and can’t wait to see what happens over the last six episodes. While we hope that some of our favourite characters don’t get “sent on a trip to Belize” in the show, we do hope you will take us upon the following offer — we’d like to send all of you on an ACTUAL trip to our country after the season is over. We figure you will all need a little time to relax after a riveting season and, if you ask us, there’s no better place to relax than Belize. It’s really the least we can do for the entertainment you have provided us with over the last six years. So allow us an opportunity to entertain you — we have the Blue Hole for Walt, purple fish for Marie, geology for Hank, great music and friendly people for Jesse, delicious breakfast cuisine for Walt Jr., several nice locations to swim for Skylar, colourful clothing for Saul, and the list goes on. We look forward to hearing back from you. Best of luck with the remainder of this season.

