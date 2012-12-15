What Media In Belize And Guatemala Are Saying About John McAfee

Photo: Gizmodo

Here in the United States, it’s fair to say that the media doesn’t know quite what to think of John McAfee, the software pioneer who’s found himself on the run from Belize.McAfee claims that Belize’s government is just trying to seize his fortune — which he estimated was around $5 million on CNBC this morning — and that’s why 42 soldiers came to his compound and took him into custody earlier this month.



The government, on the other hand, says that they simply want to question him about the death of his neighbour, Gregory Faull, another American.

McAfee has gone to great, and sometimes bizarre, lengths to get to out of Central America to Miami where he is now. He even faked his own heart attack.

All this leaves us wondering: What are people on the other side of this issue saying? Do they believe McAfee is innocent? That their governments are acting in good faith etc? So we decided to comb through media from Belize and Guatemala (the country that denied McAfee asylum) and get an idea of who they think John McAfee is.

Here’s a headline from Belize’s leading newspaper Amandala:

“”Mild” heart attack in jail – another John McAfee trick? The wily American antivirus pioneer has managed to evade Belize authorities and flee to Guatemala, where authorities arrested him”

Leading Guatemalan paper Prensa Libre has called him “polarising” and uses quotes around the phrase “political refugee” (which is what McAfee argues he is/was) any time it’s mentioned in conjunction with his plight.

Sounds like they’re just as baffled with this story as American media is.

