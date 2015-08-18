18-year-old who upset Serena Williams has a fantastic reaction to learning she is eligible for a $1 million bonus

Belinda Bencic had one of the more amazing runs you will see on the way to winning the Rogers Cup in Toronto, beating four of the top-5 seeds, including top-seeded Serena Williams in the semifinals and second-seeded Simona Halep in the final. But none of that appeared to be as surprising to her as learning about a bonus she is now eligible for.

By winning the Rogers Cup, Bencic vaulted to the top of the U.S. Open Series standings. The U.S. Open Series is a group of WTA tournaments in North America and the players who perform the best in those are eligible for an extra bonus at the U.S. Open in September. For the player who finishes first in the U.S. Open Series, they will win a $US1 million bonus if they go on to win the U.S. Open.

The 18-year-old, who is ranked No. 12 in the world, was apparently not aware of this.





This is on top of the $US490,200 she received for winning this tournament. Not a bad week.

Here is a longer version of the video. It is fantastic.

