STUDY: Believing In Luck Could Lead To A Less-Healthy Lifestyle

Photo: Flickr/Steven Depolo

People who believe in luck or fate are more likely to live an unhealthy lifestyle, a new Australian study suggests.Researchers at the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research interviewed 7,000 people and compiled data on their personality type, diet, and exercise routine.



The study found that those who believe their life is influenced by their own actions ate healthier food, exercised more, smoked less, and avoided binge drinking.

But those who thought life outcomes were a product of fate, chance, or luck were less likely to do so.

“Our research shows a direct link between the type of personality a person has and a healthy lifestyle,” said Professor Deborah Cobb-Clark, Director of the Melbourne Institute, in a press release.

