Believe It Or Not, Europe Is Taking Its Austerity Medicine

Believe it or not, various European countries are actually passing the austerity measures they promised they would.



Despite a (peaceful) general strike, the Greek congress narrowly passed a pension overhaul considered crucial to establishing austerity and get on solid fiscal footing.

As such, while global markets are quiet, Athens is having a decent day.

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.