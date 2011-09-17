Bill Belichick Drops F-Bombs, Asks Opposing Player To "Look At The Scoreboard"

Bill Belichick’s A Football Life premiered last night of the NFL Network. One of the most interesting take aways was a clip of Belichick going after then Baltimore Raven Derrick Mason.



Belichick drops a few F-bombs (which is far from unheard of on the sidelines) and then he takes it further by asking Mason to “look at the scoreboard.”

(The Score via Deadspin)

