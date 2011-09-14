Now Belgium's Temporary Prime Minister Has Quit

Photo: flickr/ mariocutroneo

Belgium’s caretaker Premier Yves Leterme has decided to resign to take a new job at the organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), reports Deutsche Welle.Leterme had officially resigned from his post over a year ago but continued to run Belgium as talks to form a new government failed, leaving the country without a government for a record 458 days.



The move couldn’t come at a worse time. According to the WSJ, chief negotiator Elio Di Rupo issued an angry note today about the state of negotiations between the French and the Walloons.

“Despite all the effort made and a series of advances, the negotiator is obliged to confirm that negotiations are profoundly blocked,” a statement from Di Rupo’s office said. “The attitude of certain people upsets the balance required to reach an agreement.”

The news is causing Belgian bond-yields to spread.

“Belgium is already in the crosshairs of the rating agencies due to the political quagmire,” David Schnautz, rates strategist at Commerzbank told the WSJ. “We see a big risk of OLOs drifting much closer towards [Spanish debt] going forward.”

