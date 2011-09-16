Belgium Takes First Steps To Forming A Government

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Just days after the caretaker Prime Minister quit the Belgian government, things are finally looking up in Brussels, the country where there has been no government for over 460 days.Euronews reports that the King of Belgium has asked Francophone socialist Elio Di Rupo to form a government, the first step into ending the deadlock that’s kept the country without government for over a year.



“It’s the beginning of a process… a climate of confidence developing between the parties as they try to overcome a whole series of hurdles and move towards forming a government,” Finance Minister Didier Reynders said.

Read more at Euronews >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.