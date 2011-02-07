Belgian Senator Calls For "Sex Strike" Until Government Deadlock Is Solved

No, that’s not her.

Marleen Temmerman, a Belgian Senator, has the solution for the deadlock that has left Belgium without a government for 239 days and counting: a “sex strike”. She calls on the spouses of the negotiators to withhold sex until a deal is struck. (Via RTBF, in French.)Temmerman is a serious politician. A gynecologist by profession, she received a Life Achievement Award from the prestigious British Medical Journal for her political work on medical issues.



Temmerman points to Kenya, where a similar sex strike preceded the formation of a government by just a week. Of her proposal, she says “You never know. It’s better than cynicism.”

Of course, that’s an idea with a long history. In Aristophanes’ classic comedy Lysistrata, Greek women withhold sex from their husbands to end the Peloponnesian War.

