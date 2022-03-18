Belgium’s royal family will host Ukrainian families in some of its properties

The Belgian royal family at the Royal Palace. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Belgian royals are welcoming Ukrainian refugees to some of its properties.

Three Ukrainian families will reportedly be hosted in properties managed by the Royal Trust.

The Royal Trust looks after the royal family’s various assets.

The Belgian royal family says it will host Ukrainian refugees in three of its properties, Politico initially reported.

The Belgian royal palace confirmed on Thursday that three Ukrainian families will be hosted by the Royal Trust, an organization that manages the royal family’s assets.

The families will be hosted at two properties in Brussels and Wallonia from early April, a palace spokesperson confirmed to Insider on Friday. Another property in Tervuren, located in the outskirts of Brussels, which was previously used as a vaccination center will also be offered as accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, the spokesperson confirmed.

“The buildings that will be made available to the Ukrainian families belong to the Royal Trust – just like the Royal Palace in Brussels or the Castle in Laeken,” a palace spokesperson said in a statement sent to Insider on Friday.

“The decision to host the Ukrainian refugees was taken by the Board of Directors of the Royal Trust, following a proposal from H.M. the King (who has a representative within the Board),” the statement added.

Jan Smets, president of the Royal Trust, told the TV channel RTBF that the housing provided was originally intended to be made available to social agencies to accommodate those on low incomes, the Daily Mail reports.

The Royal Trust is a public institution that was established by King Leopold II near the end of his life in 1900, according to the royal website. The website adds that the trust was established in order to give the nation “the lands, castles and buildings that he had acquired over the previous years.”

It isn’t the first time the royal family has hosted people in need at their homes. According to the Daily Mail, last year the Belgian royals hosted citizens who had lost their homes due to flooding in houses owned by the Royal Trust.

Representatives for the Belgian royal family did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.