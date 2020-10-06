Belgium's Princess Delphine says she doesn't expect anything from the royal family, who refused to acknowledge her existence until this year

Mark Renders/Getty Images, Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Princess Delphine was born through an affair 52 years ago.

Newly-titled Princess Delphine said she doesn’t expect anything from Belgium’s royal family, who failed to acknowledge her until this year.

Delphine Boël is the 52-year-old estranged daughter of former King Albert II, who had her during an affair.

After seven years of court proceedings, Albert was finally ordered to take a paternity test earlier this year – Delphine was subsequently granted a princess title in September.

“I am just going to carry on with my work,” Delphine said of her new title at a press conference.

“And however, if suddenly they show a sign of life, I would never [turn] my back to them,” she said, speaking about the royal family.

Delphine BoÃ«l was recently granted the title of Princess of Belgium after her estranged father, the former king, was court-ordered to take a paternity test.

The 52-year-old artist was fathered by Albert II through an affair, however, the former monarch failed to acknowledge Princess Delphine until the court ordered him to pay â’¬5,000 ($US5,586) per day if he didn’t comply and take the test.

The results proved what Delphine had been publicly saying since 2005, and what she had started court proceedings to prove in 2013.

Now Delphine has finally been granted a royal title and the privileges Albert’s other children have after petitioning the court in September. Her children will also be eligible for royal titles.

Despite this, the newly-titled princess said she doesn’t expect the royal family to try and get in touch with her.

"I am still going to be Delphine. I am not going to be hanging out in the streets saying, please call me princess," Delphine said during a press conference on Monday, according to CTV.

However, she added that her charity work could be an exception.

However, she added that her charity work could be an exception.

"If you ask me whether I am expecting anything from the royal family, as I said, I am not expecting anything," she said.

“I am just going to carry on with my work. And however, if suddenly they show a sign of life, I would never [turn] my back to them. That’s for sure.”

