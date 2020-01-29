Former King of Belgium Albert II admits he fathered a child during an affair after taking a DNA test

Christophe Licopp/Photonews via Getty Images Queen Paola and King Albert of Belgium during their last official visit as King and Queen in 2013.

The former King of Belgium has admitted to fathering a child from an affair, BBC News reports.

King Albert II was told by the court to choose between taking a DNA test or paying€5,000($US5,586) per day if he failed to do so.

Delphine Boël first claimed that the royal was her biological father in 2005, however, the ex-monarch had not acknowledged her claims until the test came back positive.

A statement from Albert’s lawyers said that the royal now “accepts Delphine Boël becomes his fourth child.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former King Albert II of Belgium has admitted to fathering a child from an affair after being forced to take a paternity test,BBC News reports.

The ex-monarch’s lawyers said a DNA sample given by the royal has come back as a match for Delphine Boël, who has publicly claimed that Albert II is her biological father since 2005.

The statement said that Albert had “learnt the results of the DNA test… [and] the scientific conclusions indicate that he is the biological father of Mrs Delphine Boël,” according to BBC News.

The lawyers added that the royal now “accepts Delphine Boël becomes his fourth child.”

The 85-year-old ex-monarch would have been ordered by the court to pay €5,000 ($US5,586) per day if he failed to submit a DNA sample, Reuters reported back in May.

Albert, who has three children with his Italian wife, Queen Paola, publicly acknowledged his marital difficulties in the past, though he has never commented on Boël until now.

Boël, on the other hand, first claimed that Albert was her father during a 2005 interview, the BBC reports.

She previously said that she isn’t looking for money, just recognition that he is her father.

Her mother, Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamp, previously claimed she had an affair with the former king between 1996 and 1984.

Albert abdicated in 2013, citing ill health as his reason to do so. His son, 59-year-old King Philippe, ascended shortly after.

Read more:

Belgium’s former king has agreed to a DNA test after he was asked to pay $US5,500 a day to a woman claiming to be his daughter

14 royal scandals and celebrations from 2019 that you probably forgot

15 photos that show what royal families look like around the world

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.