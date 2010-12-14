Belgium Just Got Downgraded By S&P

Belgium, the “PIIG” that you’re not paying attention to, just downgraded.



S&P lowered its rating from negative to stable, according to DailyFXTeam.

What’s the story behind seemingly stable Belgium? Actually it’s wracked by massive instability thanks to a dispute between Flanders and Wallonia. Oh, and it’s debt to GDP is over 100%.

