After 18 Months In The Wilderness, Belgium May Finally Form A Government This Week

Photo: AP Images

After a record-breaking stint with no formal government in power, chief negotiator Elio Di Rupo believes that Belgium may finally form a government this week.According to EurActiv, Di Rupo made the announcement yesterday that a deal had been made on the 2012 budget, the first step to forming a government after almost 19 months without one.



It looks like last week’s downgrade has finally forced some action?

For some background on the Belgium crisis, check here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.