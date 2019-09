Fitch just downgraded its outlook on Belgium debt, from negative to stable, according to Bloomberg.



The outlook downgrade comes as European debt markets are being rattled by negative news on Italy, and continued concerns over Greece.

Belgium has been without a government for nearly year.

The euro isn’t really reacting to the news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.