WATCH: Belgian Policeman Kicks Handcuffed Girl In The Face

From WikiLeaks here’s a clip of a female protester apparently being handcuffed and then kicked, quite hard, in the face by a plain clothes police officer.



The 18-year-old girl was part of a protest group that had marched from Spain, Germany and France to Belgium in order to protest to the European parliament for greater equality.

This incident occurred after seven of the protesters were detained after demonstrating outside Dexia. The girl was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

