REPORT: At least 1 dead after explosion rocks sports center near Belgium

A reported explosion rocked a sports center in the Belgian city of Chimay shortly after midnight local time on Friday.

At least one person was killed and two were seriously injured after the building collapsed, the Belga News Agency reported, citing an emergency services spokesperson.

The explosion partially destroyed the building located on Rue de Chalon, local media reported.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

Emergency services and rescue workers are working at the site, Breaking 911 reports.

It is not known if the blast is terrorism related, a law enforcement source told BNO News.

Chimay is located in the province of Hainaut, near the border with France and about (55 miles) south of Brussels.

#BREAKING: Massive explosion reported at sports stadium in #Chimay,#Belgium, according to local media. More to come.

— Al Boe (@AlBoeNEWS) August 25, 2016

#Belgium #Chimay – Not saying it’s terrorism, but: loud explosion in a sports complex. Half of it came down. Fatalities are to be expected.

— Terror Events (@TerrorEvents) August 25, 2016

