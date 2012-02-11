WATCH: Belgium's Firefighters Hose Down Police Officers During Strike

Firefighters in Brussels have been protesting a new law that would raise their retirement age from 58 to 60, the Guardian reports.
A number of firefighters managed to break through police lines today and reach the Belgium Prime Minister’s residence. A few dozen police officers put up a brave, though completely ineffective, stand to protect their premier’s home from a soaking — but mostly just ended up soaked themselves.
WATCH:
