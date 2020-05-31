A Belgian prince has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party in Spain

Prince Joachim of Belgium tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party in Spain during the last week of May, the Belgian royal palace told the BBC.

The 28-year-old prince travelled to Spain on May 26 for an internship and was said to be one of 27 people at a lockdown party in Córdoba.

In Córdoba, gatherings of more than 15 people are prohibited, and violators could pay fines of up to $US11,100 (€10,000).

The party that Prince Joachim was reportedly attending is under investigation by the Spanish police.

The 28-year-old prince – a nephew of Belgium’s King Philippe and the 10th in line to the Belgian throne – is said to be experiencing mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus and is remaining in Spain, the BBC reported.

Prince Joachim had travelled to Spain around May 26 for an internship, the BBC reported. Spanish newspaper El País also reported that according to the Belgian royal family, the prince had travelled to Spain for professional reasons, but they did not detail his plans.

Two days later, the prince reportedly attended a party in Córdoba, where he was one of an estimated 27 guests.

Mark Renders/Getty Prince Joachim in July 29, 2011, as he became an officer in the Belgian Navy.

Prince Joachim is believed to be dating Victoria Oritz, who is from Córdoba, according to the BBC.

Officials in Córdoba have prohibited gatherings of more than 15 people at the time of writing to enforce social distancing, making the party in question a violation of local lockdown rules. Violators of lockdown regulations could be fined up to $US11,100 (€10,000), according to the BBC.

Spanish officials are currently investigating the party, and the 27 attendees are in quarantine, according to the BBC.

Representatives for the Belgian royal family did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

