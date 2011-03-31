VIDEO: Watch Belgian Jets Blow Up One Of Qaddafi's Planes

Belgian newspaper De Standard has published footage of Belgian F-16s dropping bombs in Libya.



While on a mission to blow up an airport hangar, pilots spotted a Sukhoi 2 on the runway. They were told to target this as well. Spokesman Kurt Verwilligen said [translated]: “The violence of the explosion suggests that the aircraft was refueled and was ready to leave actually.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s them blowing up a weapons depot:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

