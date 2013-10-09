Strangely Beautiful Photos Of Belgian Firefighters Covering Riot Police With Foam

On Monday, firefighters in Belgium took to the streets to protest working conditions and cuts to the budget.

Protesting firefighters gathered in front of the prime minister’s office where they were blocked by riot police and barbed wire fences.

Some firefighters began to set tires ablaze, and Het Laatste Nieuws reports that 30 fire trucks worked to block the Brussels ring road, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Tensions within the fire department have been high as the country began to implement austerity cuts in recent years, and firefighters have taken to protesting in spectacular ways.

Last year firefighters protested a new law that would raise their retirement age from 58 to 60. During that protest the firefighters attempted to soak the prime minister’s office with water hoses, and this year they returned to that tactic.

When the riot police held their ground, the firefighters began to use foam — a tactic they had used during similar protests in 2010 and 2011 protests.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the firefighters agreed not to protest on Tuesday after the government agreed to listen to their demands.

