Belgian Cyclist Killed In A Crash At The Giro D'Italia

Belgian Wouter Weylandt died today after a terrible crash during the third stage of the Giro D’Italia cycling race.Weylandt apparently lost control during a dangerous downhill portion of the course and (despite wearing helmet) suffered a skull fracture.



Paramedics immediately rushed to his aid and attempted to revive him, but the damage was too great and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cyclists have protested about the safety conditions at the Giro D’Italia in the past. In the 2009 race, a rider ended up in a coma after falling 200 feet over a guard rail.

Weylandt won the third stage of the Giro exactly one year ago today.

