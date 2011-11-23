The New, Scariest Chart In Europe...

And now, Belgium.



The chart below is the Belgian 10-year bond doing a bee-line for the sky.

The latest buzz is that the bailout of Dexia is on the rocks, as the Belgians want to have the French pick up more of the slack.

Photo: Bloomberg

Anyway, at least we can stop pretending this is a crisis caused by Southern Europeans who don’t want to work long hours.

UPDATE: For more on the mess in Belgium, see this explanation from a reader.

