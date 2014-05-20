The Real Wolf Of Wall Street Plans To Make $US100 Million This Year From His Speaking Tour

The real-life Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort, now a motivational speaker, said at a conference in Dubai that he expects to make more than $US100 million from his speaking tour this year, Bloomberg reports.

Belfort is the author of a best-selling tell-all memoir that chronicled his boozy, drug-fuelled Wall Street lifestyle running boiler room Stratton Oakmont in the 1990s.

His book was adapted into a film, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” directed by Martin Scorsese and starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

Belfort was arrested and convicted for securities fraud and money laundering. He served a 22-month prison sentence after being sentenced to four years.

He was also ordered to pay $US110.4 million in restitution to victims of Stratton Oakmont. He hasn’t finished paying them back yet, but he said at the Dubai conference that he will be able to finish doing so thanks to his speaking tour.

“My goal is to make north of a $US100 million so I am paying back everyone this year,” he told the audience, according to Bloomberg.

As a stockbroker, he made about $US50 million per year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.