Belfort & Franklin Confirmed For UFC 133 Card

It may be over three months away but the UFC is hard at work on making matches for UFC 133. The Philadelphia UFC event will feature a pair of former UFC champions. Rich Franklin and Vitor Belfort make their way into UFC 133 looking to rebound from previous losses with a pair of juicy matchups.



Dana White confirmed that Rich Franklin vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will go down at UFC 133. This would appear to be either the headliner or co-headliner for the big UFC event. Both fighters are coming off losses via unanimous decision and are in need of a win to get back in track in the light heavyweight division. Although for one fighter, he could be fighting for his job.

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira is coming off back to back losses and is likely in danger of being cut with one more loss. In all fairness to Lil’ Nog, the losses came against Phil Davis and Ryan Bader who are both very good fighters. However the bottom line is that Nogueira really hasn’t lived up to his billing in the UFC with only one real exciting fight under his belt and a .500 record to boot.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.