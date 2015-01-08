You've Heard Of The Selfie Stick, Now Meet The Belfie Stick

On.com The Belfie stick lets you to take selfies from behind

2014 was the year the selfie stick firmly took hold in American culture. But 2015 could be the year of the Belfie Stick.

If you’re unfamiliar, a belfie is essentially a selfie taken of your rear end from behind.

Coined by Kim Kardashian, the belfie pose is favoured among celebrities like Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Heidi Klum, Nicki Minaj, Cara Delevingne, and Jen Selter.

A belfie is not easy to take, however. It is inherently a very advanced level of selfie.

Unless you’re taking the photo through a mirror, you need to hold, focus, and frame a photo over your shoulder, all without being able to see the shot.

The Belfie Stick streamlines this process.

Unlike a normal selfie stick, the Belfie Stick is bendable and ideal for taking photos from behind. The titanium steel stick can be bent and angled according to your preference and it’s easy to take a causal looking belfie that, to the viewer, looks like a casual glance over your shoulder.

The Belfie Stick was created by the selfie experts at ON.com, a photo-based social networking site.

“Our users are our biggest indicator of selfie trends being that it’s the type of photo they post most often,” says ON.com’s CTO Kevin Deegan. “We’ve noticed a huge spike in users taking butt selfies in recent months so the natural next step was for us to develop a device to assist our users in taking one.”

#NoFilter A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 10, 2013 at 11:41pm PDT

Before creating the product, On.com polled over 10,000 selfie experts. They found that many users wanted to highlight their assets from behind, but had difficulty manoeuvring this type of shot with a traditional selfie stick. They created the product to meet this demand.

The Belfie Stick is available for preorder here for $US79.99.

