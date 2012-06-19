Beleaguered Set-Top Maker Vudu Hires An Ex-eBay Exec

The writing on the wall doesn’t look good for Internet movie service Vudu, which slashed nearly 20% of its workforce the other day, including co-founder and former VP of marketing Patrick Crosson.



Mark Donnigan, national dealer channel manager for Vudu tells CE Pro that 16 to 18 of Vudu’s 100 or so employees were let go. He also says it’s really not as bad as it looks and the layoffs were about figuring out “how to get back on track in terms of spending.” The company has eight positions advertised on its Web site.

And, apparently it is still able to make a high-profile hire: former eBay exec Chris Watts joined as Chief Financial Officer. Former CFO John Kogan, hired last summer, has left the company “for personal reasons,” a spokesperson said.

Bigger problem for Vudu: too much competition from better-known competitors delivering movies over an Internet connection to the TV, including AppleTV (AAPL), TiVo (TIVO), Netflix (NFLX), and Xbox (MSFT).

