Beleaguered Guns N' Roses Leaker Not Backing Down

The man accused of leaking several tracks from Guns N’ Roses forthcoming album Chinese Democracy, who was questioned by the FBI for doing so, has pleaded not guilty. That’s right, he’s not backing down. In fact, he’s even set up a PayPal account to raise money for his legal fees, which is kind of adorably 21st century.



Billboard: A man accused of placing unreleased Guns N’ Roses songs on the Internet pleaded innocent yesterday (Oct. 20) in Los Angeles federal court.

Kevin Cogill, 27, is charged with violating federal copyright law. No date has been set for the trial, said Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The FBI says that Cogill posted nine tracks from Guns N’ Roses’ upcoming album “Chinese Democracy” on the Web site antiquiet.com. Cogill was arrested in August at his Los Angeles home and released on bail the same day. He faces three years in federal prison if convicted, and five years if the court finds he posted the songs for commercial gain.

We’re not lawyers but it doesn’t seem like Cogill posted the tracks for commercial gain nor that he got any money or commercial benefit from doing so. Furthermore, we wonder if this leak will be such a big issue if by the time this case goes to trial, the GNR tracks are already out there—on Chinese Democracy.

