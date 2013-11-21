This Video Shows That Chewing Gum Makes You Seem More Fun

Gum chewers have an image problem, according to Beldent, the South American name for Trident gum. They are stigmatised, presumably for being irresponsible, reckless, and tasteless.

Beldent thought they could finally disprove this notion. So, with the help of Del Campo Saatchi & Saatchi, they set up an experiment at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Buenos Aires.

They took several pairs of identical twins and asked museum-goers things like: which one of these cops looks like the bad one? which one of these guys has more friends? which boss looks like he’d give you a raise? They also asked the opposite of these questions, and the results are pretty funny. Skip ahead to 0:56:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In fact, the study found that 73% of those polled favoured the twins who were chewing gum. There’s nothing “scientific” about the study, especially since the twin without gum seems to have been told look as miserable as possible.

But if there’s one thing to take away, people will find you more attractive and cooler if you chew gum with a smile on your face instead of silently looking like a creep.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.