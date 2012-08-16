This Women's Shot Putter Is The First To Lose A Gold Medal For Doping

Photo: AP Images

Nadzeya Ostapchuk of Belarus became the first athlete from London 2012 to be stripped of a gold medal, when the IOC announced that she tested positive for steroids (via ESPN.com).The gold medal, one of three won by Belarus, will now be awarded to Valerie Adams of New Zealand, making it that nation’s seventh gold. However, the Belorussian shot putter is not going to return the medal quietly.



Ostapchuk claims that she was framed by a former coach. And she has accused Adams of also covering up a failed test.

