Hyperinflation Alert: Belarus Says Foreigners Can Only Buy Gas Using Foreign Currency

The Belarusian currency crisis took another step toward hyperinflation today.Belarusneft, which holds a gas station monopoly, announced that foreigners could not buy gas using the Belarusian ruble, according to Ria Novosti: “At filling stations located along the roadways marked ‘M’, ‘M/E’ and in border territories, foreign-registered cars can only be filled up for U.S. dollars, euros or Russian rubles,” the company said in a statement.



Belarus cut devalued its currency by 36 per cent against the dollar last month, setting off a wave panic buying. The country is seen by some as an example of where Greek would be if foreign powers didn’t offer a bailout.

