In Belarus You Can No Longer Breathe Without Permission

A local business man in the Belorussian city of Baranovichi was denied permission by the government to hold a two hour breathing exercise in the city’s square. According to the Moscow Times, the city’s administration denied the request, saying that it violated Belarus’ laws prohibiting unsanctioned public events which were ratified last month.



This is far from the first time that trivial public acts have been banned. Over the summer, a group of demonstrators, angry at the country’s terrible economic situation, were arrested after clapping in the street.

Additionally, the Associated Press reports that one of the country’s most prominent human rights activists was jailed for four and a half years after being found guilty of tax evasion. The trial has been condemned by the EU with growing fears that Belorussian President Alexander Lukashenko is gradually eroding his citizens’ basic freedoms.

