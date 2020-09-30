A resort-like Bel Air mega-mansion once listed for $100 million just got a major price cut — take a look inside

- A 41,000-square-foot villa in the Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles is on the market for $US78 million.
- Completed in 2020, the 8-bedroom home is complete with 21 bathrooms, two pools, and an indoor basketball court, among other lavish amenities.
- The spec mansion was previously listed for $US100 million earlier this year, making its new asking price an over 20% price cut.
- Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate, Ty Cueva of Westside Property Group, and David Kramer of Hilton and Hyland share the listing.
A modern Spanish villa in Los Angeles’s Bel Air neighbourhood, nicknamed “Unica,” is on the market for $US78 million.
According to Robb Report, the property was designed by developer Ty Cueva of Westside Property Group, who is also one of the listing agents, and Dean Hallo of Los Angeles-based Hallo Construction.
While still not cheap, the home’s current price tag represents a major drop from its original $US100 million listing price when it was initially on the market in May.
“We felt it was a smart move to adjust the price because of the current market, but I have no doubt it could sell for $US100 million in the future,” Josh Altman, another of the listing agents, told Business Insider.
Source:
Douglas Elliman
It features an open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Source:
Douglas Elliman
In total, the massive villa boasts more than 41,000 square feet of living space.
Source:
Douglas Elliman
The home has eight bedrooms …
Source:
Douglas Elliman
… and 21 bathrooms.
Source:
Douglas Elliman
The estate is made for entertaining, with eight separate bars throughout the home.
Source:
Douglas Elliman
Unica features many other luxurious amenities.
Source:
Douglas Elliman
Inside, there’s a fitness centre and an indoor pool that stretches 75 feet.
Source:
Douglas Elliman
There’s also a sauna, a steam room, and a salon.
Source:
Douglas Elliman
The home features an indoor basketball court …
Source:
Douglas Elliman
… and a movie theatre that seats 36 people.
Source:
Douglas Elliman
The estate’s garage can comfortably hold more than 20 vehicles.
Source:
Douglas Elliman
Outside, there’s a weather-proof Samsung screen next to a second 75-foot pool and an outdoor kitchen.
Source:
Douglas Elliman
Outdoor patios span multiple levels.
Source:
Douglas Elliman
And downstairs, the wine cellar holds more than 1,200 bottles.
Source:
Douglas Elliman
