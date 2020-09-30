A resort-like Bel Air mega-mansion once listed for $100 million just got a major price cut — take a look inside

Courtesy of Tyler Hogan The villa is located in Los Angeles.

A 41,000-square-foot villa in the Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles is on the market for $US78 million.

Completed in 2020, the 8-bedroom home is complete with 21 bathrooms, two pools, and an indoor basketball court, among other lavish amenities.

The spec mansion was previously listed for $US100 million earlier this year, making its new asking price an over 20% price cut.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate, Ty Cueva of Westside Property Group, and David Kramer of Hilton and Hyland share the listing.

A modern Spanish villa in Los Angeles’s Bel Air neighbourhood, nicknamed “Unica,” is on the market for $US78 million.

According to Robb Report, the property was designed by developer Ty Cueva of Westside Property Group, who is also one of the listing agents, and Dean Hallo of Los Angeles-based Hallo Construction.

While still not cheap, the home’s current price tag represents a major drop from its original $US100 million listing price when it was initially on the market in May.

“We felt it was a smart move to adjust the price because of the current market, but I have no doubt it could sell for $US100 million in the future,” Josh Altman, another of the listing agents, told Business Insider.



It features an open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows.

In total, the massive villa boasts more than 41,000 square feet of living space.

The home has eight bedrooms …

… and 21 bathrooms.

The estate is made for entertaining, with eight separate bars throughout the home.

Unica features many other luxurious amenities.

Inside, there’s a fitness centre and an indoor pool that stretches 75 feet.

There’s also a sauna, a steam room, and a salon.

The home features an indoor basketball court …

… and a movie theatre that seats 36 people.

The estate’s garage can comfortably hold more than 20 vehicles.

Outside, there’s a weather-proof Samsung screen next to a second 75-foot pool and an outdoor kitchen.

Outdoor patios span multiple levels.

And downstairs, the wine cellar holds more than 1,200 bottles.

