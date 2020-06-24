A propeller-shaped mansion in LA's exclusive Bel Air neighbourhood looks like it's levitating off of a hill. Look inside the award-winning home.

The Agency

Shaped like a propeller, the $US56 million Orum House boasts sweeping views of Los Angeles from atop a hill.

Located in the city’s prestigious Bel Air neighbourhood, the award-winning home is the brainchild of LA-based architect Zoltan Pali.

Here’s a look inside the Orum House, which comes with a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, home theatre, and remote-controlled sliding glass doors.

Perched on a hill in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Bel Air, the propeller-shaped Orum House boasts sweeping views of the city and ocean in the distance. The home’s current asking price is $US56 million.

Bel Air is 12 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, has an average home price of $US12.2 million, and is “synonymous with luxury and opulence,” according to luxury real estate firm The Agency.

The home is represented by The Agency’s Mauricio Umansky, Farah Brittany, and Eduardo Umansky and is being offered fully furnished.

The award-winning home consists of three stories: two above ground and one built into the hill.

In 2019, the Orum House received a Merit Award from the LA chapter of the American Institute of Architects. “It’s very light in design, giving it that floating metropolitan shape what maximizes the views,” the judges wrote.

The centrepiece of the home is this glass-and-steel staircase, which connects all three stories. There are also two elevators.

The first floor is dedicated to spaces for gathering, including two living rooms, a dining room, and kitchen with a butler’s prep area.

At the press of a button, sliding glass doors open up to covered patios …

… and this LED-lit pool and spa.

Upstairs are five bedroom suites with spa-style baths.

The focus of the lower level is entertaining. Highlights include a home theatre, gym, and custom cedar sauna.

There is also a 1,000-bottle wine room and catering kitchen.

Next door to the main house is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom guesthouse known as ‘The Cube’ that can be accessed from the lower level or via a separate entrance.

“The client wanted a luxurious house where she could throw large events and host her extended family, but she also wanted it to feel comfortable and welcoming,” SPF:architects wrote on their website. “To make this work, the home required that its various zones (public/entry, family/public, and family/private) remain distinct but flow into one another with ease.”

