An Award-Winning Mansion In Bel Air Is Supposedly Being Shopped Around For $150 Million

A 40,000-square-foot mansion with 28 bedrooms in Bel Air, Calif. is rumoured to be on sale for $150 million, according to real estate blogger The Real Estalker.



It doesn’t have an official listing, but is reportedly being shopped around by a high-end agent. And the seller is unknown, but it’s supposedly a Saudi prince.

In 2011, the home was featured as the “Above and Beyond Ultimate Home” in the Robb Report.The $150 million price tag puts the home among the most expensive homes currently on the market.

The home sits on 1.5 acres of land and has a roof terrace and a barbecue terrace. It has a 180-degree view of the skyline and the water.

The mansion was built by Richard Landry of Los Angeles–based Landry Design Group. Landry’s creations have won the “Ultimate Home” award two years back-to-back.

Photo: Robb Report

Photo: Robb Report

Photo: Robb Report

Photo: Robb Report

DON’T MISS: A Goliath Mansion In London Just Hit The Market For $160 Million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.