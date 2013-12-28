Disturbing Video Captures The Moment Today's Bomb Blast In Beirut Was Heard During A Live Newscast

Rob Wile

This morning, a powerful explosion ripped through downtown Beirut, killing five including a former cabinet minister and wounding scores.

Live audio of the explosion appears to have been captured during an interview on Future TV, a major Lebanese station founded by assassinated former PM Rafik Hariri. Via Washington Post correspondent Loveday Morris, here’s what it looked like:

The conflict in Syria has begun bleeding into Lebanon, with attacks being carried out on both foes and allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Here’s a shot of the carnage:

Beirut explosionREUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

