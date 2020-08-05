Aerial footage shows the full scale of Beirut's devastating explosion, which killed 100 and reduced buildings into rubble

Sky NewsAn aerial image broadcast by Sky News showing the Beirut port after the explosion on August 4, 2020.
- Aerial footage broadcast by Sky News show the full scale of the explosion that rocked Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday.
- The latest reports suggests that thousands were injured and at least 100 lost their lives
- The government said the blast was caused by a stockpile of 2,750 tons of ammonia nitrate that had been kept at the port for years.
- A number of hospitals were damaged in the explosion, meaning they could not treat many of those injured who needed medical care.
- The blast comes as Lebanon struggles under the weight of an economic crisis made many times worse by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Scroll down to see the full fly-over video of the scene.
This aerial footage shows the full scale of the destruction caused by a massive explosion in Beirut.
